Epoq launches landlords legal expenses insurance

Epoq has teamed up with Temple Legal Protection to launch legal expenses insurance for landlords, adding to its portfolio after last month’s product release.

The product for landlords provides policyholders access to LegalAde.

LegalAde offers a selection of smart contracts, notices, and letters tailored for use in England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland. Policyholders can also access lawyers to review and customise documents based on their specific needs and circumstances.

