Broking Success: Service is key

Jamie Coyne, managing director of Fenchurch Insurance Brokers, and Carol Bridgland, associate director, look to hit the £20m GWP milestone in 2025, with the broker having grown quickly in the past two and a half years.

How and when was the business set up? Jamie Coyne

Coyne: It was set up around 13–14 years ago; the previous owner was very much a sort of high street kind of broker. Some 15% of his book was household and the rest was small commercial, a mixed bag. By the time I went to Fenchurch on 1 February 2022, premium was £520,000. The income was about £120,000; now it’s about £18m premium.

We’ve got lots of specialisms, certainly over 90% within construction. We do a lot of