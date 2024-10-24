Insurance Age

Broking Success: Service is key

Construction site in silhouette
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 5 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Jamie Coyne, managing director of Fenchurch Insurance Brokers, and Carol Bridgland, associate director, look to hit the £20m GWP milestone in 2025, with the broker having grown quickly in the past two and a half years.

How and when was the business set up? Jamie Coyne

Coyne: It was set up around 13–14 years ago; the previous owner was very much a sort of high street kind of broker. Some 15% of his book was household and the rest was small commercial, a mixed bag. By the time I went to Fenchurch on 1 February 2022, premium was £520,000. The income was about £120,000; now it’s about £18m premium.

We’ve got lots of specialisms, certainly over 90% within construction. We do a lot of

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: