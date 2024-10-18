Across the board uplifts at Avantia

Avantia Insurance delivered double digit increases in turnover and post-tax profits in 2023, repeating the achievements of previous years.

The home insurance specialist’s turnover leapt 16.9% to £38.04m as profit after tax rose 10.4% to £11.12m.

The business had achieved the twin double-digit growth feat in 2022 and 2021.

The broker flagged enhancing pricing, underwriting and data analytics capabilities among the reasons for growing “strongly”.

Strong

In a filing at Companies House, Avantia also highlighted the growth was driven by “strong progress” in new business revenues.

RelatedTurnover and profits soar at Avantia in 2022 Avantia