SRG buys in Singapore as it starts Asia expansion

Specialist Risk Group has acquired HL Suntek Insurance Brokers based in Singapore, subject to customary closing conditions, to spearhead its expansion into Asia.

CEO Warren Downey told Insurance Age in May that SRG was eyeing up buying in Asia and Europe in the next year or two.

HL Suntek is led by managing director Lim Eng Thiam. The business was purchased from Hong Leong in Singapore.

We have great plans for building a business in Asia for Asia which is very much focused on local talent and local capability.

SRG claimed this deal is a key move in its strategy to build a regional presence, “leveraging local expertise and a client-centric approach to serve