CII institute pushes back into the operating black

The institute arm of the Chartered Insurance Institute Group returned to operating profit in 2023 with a £745,000 surplus after three years of red ink.

When Covid hit in 2020, the institute posted a £6.63m operating shortfall, trimming this to £1.47m in 2021 and halving the gap to £760,000 in 2022.

Operating income for the institute was up by 11% last year to £27.67m.

The results came as the CII Group, including the likes of the Personal Finance Society, delivered higher income but a lower surplus despite benefitting from a £1.19m tax credit.

Demand

Group income rose from £40.53m in 2022 to £42.46m.

I am delighted to say on behalf of the CII group