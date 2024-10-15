Insurance Age

CII institute pushes back into the operating black

Money
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The institute arm of the Chartered Insurance Institute Group returned to operating profit in 2023 with a £745,000 surplus after three years of red ink.

When Covid hit in 2020, the institute posted a £6.63m operating shortfall, trimming this to £1.47m in 2021 and halving the gap to £760,000 in 2022.

Operating income for the institute was up by 11% last year to £27.67m.

The results came as the CII Group, including the likes of the Personal Finance Society, delivered higher income but a lower surplus despite benefitting from a £1.19m tax credit.

Demand

Group income rose from £40.53m in 2022 to £42.46m.

I am delighted to say on behalf of the CII group

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: