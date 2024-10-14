Third quarter of car insurance price falls – WTW/Confused

Comprehensive car insurance premiums have now dropped year-on-year after a third consecutive quarterly fall in prices, according to the latest findings by WTW and Confused.

The index, drawn from over six million customer quotes per quarter, measured a 2% decrease between July and September 2024, having shown declines in the first and second quarters of this year.

The switch to reductions came after a two-year upwards surge in pricing. At this point in 2023, premiums were up 58% year-on-year. The cumulative effect of three quarterly drops means this metric has now reversed to a 7% annual drop, leaving the average quote at £861.

Regions

Most regions across the UK