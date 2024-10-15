Broker Expo 2024: Sellers have to work harder in 12 months after acquisition

Richard Pitt, managing director at Critical Friend Partnership, observed at the Broker Expo 2024 that in the first 12 months after the acquisition, the seller is “probably going to have to work harder”.

“You’ve got to prove that everything you said was going to happen, happens,” he said. “You can be sure that once you do sell the business, you’ve got to be ready and that you’re going to have to start running a bit quicker than you were before.”

In the session Broking M&A opportunities in 2025: Dating advice for everyone from wannabee first time buyers to experienced consolidators, Pitt expressed it’s really tough for the seller.

We’ve still got the same level of ambition and sort of creativity