Energy MGA Volt powers up

Volt Underwriting, a London-based MGA formed to support clients active in the energy transition sector, has launched with initial capacity of $25m (£19.14m) for international and US onshore power and renewable energy risks.

The binder is led by Dale Underwriting Partners’ Lloyd’s Syndicate 1729 and the MGA has been backed by specialist private equity investor B.P. Marsh which has taken a 25.5% shareholding.

We are delighted to launch power and renewable energy as the first of those products.

Volt was co-founded by Chris Allison at CEO, Andrew Tokley as chief underwriting officer and Kevin Cleary as chief operating officer who together have more than 75 years’ experience in energy underwriting and insurance management