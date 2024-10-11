Ardonagh completes PSC buy

Ardonagh has closed the deal for PSC Insurance Group in a move which includes bolstering its advisory business with a Top 100 UK broker.

The takeover of Australia-headquartered PSC was first revealed in March and the A$2.3bn (£1.21bn) deal was finalised in May.

With shareholder and regulatory approvals completed, Ardondagh will combine PSC’s operations in Australia and New Zealand with the Envest Group which it bought in February 2023.

UK

PSC’s UK retail offering includes London-based broker Turner Rawlinson, Abaco Insurance Brokers in Leicester, Absolute Insurance Brokers in Croydon, Trust Insurance in Northampton, and Turner