Insurance Age

Broker Expo 2024: Talent shortage threat to market

Concept image of people merger
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 4 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

A panel of insurance leaders at Broker Expo 2024 in Birmingham has highlighted a shortage of talent as one of the biggest threats to the industry to solve together.

Speaking in the How are insurers supporting brokers in navigating the ever changing insurance landscape session at Insurance Age’s event yesterday, Nick Hobbs, chief distribution officer at Allianz said the industry needs to start calling itself a profession to attract talent.

David Enoch, distribution and proposition director at RSA Insurance, noted there is a combined responsibility in attracting new people.

“We don’t promote it enough. I think the Chartered Insurance Institute has a

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

My Insurance Downtime: Winn Group’s Mark Pallas

Mark Pallas, associate director and head of business development at Winn Group, offers us a window into his life outside of insurance, including how his ‘mam’s housework playlist’ informs his music tastes today, his love of boxing and why a family Sunday roast is a perfect end to the week.

Romero posts £3m profit

Romero Insurance Brokers has reported £2.93m of post-tax profit in truncated results as it shifted its financial year end after being bought by AssuredPartners.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: