Broker stress levels hit six-year high
Two in five brokers have reported stress levels as high or very high, the record since Ecclesiastical’s annual Broker Wellbeing Survey was launched in 2019.
The survey tracks the stress levels of 250 brokers by asking them to give a rating from one to ten. The average has risen to 5.46.
Half of the brokers surveyed had experienced work anxiety in the last 12 months, a metric that has been increasing steadily over the past six years.
Workload remains the biggest contributor to stress, reported by 73% of brokers, staying steady from three quarters of brokers last year.
While it’s positive to see progress is being made in reducing the stigma of mental
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Academy owner buys Airsports Insurance Bureau
Beyond Doubt Holdings, which operates as Academy and Premierline, has purchased Hampshire-based Airsports Insurance Bureau.
The general insurance sector in Glasgow – a dynamic market thriving in competitive times
As with many markets Scotland’s general insurance hub Glasgow has seen consolidation but Martin Friel notes both brokers and insurers are buoyant about the opportunities, with local empowerment key to success.
TBIG-backed Beam buys Julie Price & Co
JPM Group, trading as Beam Insurance Solutions, has bought Hinkley-based £2m gross written premium broker Julie Price & Co.
Romero posts £3m profit
Romero Insurance Brokers has reported £2.93m of post-tax profit in truncated results as it shifted its financial year end after being bought by AssuredPartners.
Experts say industry is improving on fair value despite FCA criticism
The Financial Conduct Authority’s findings that brokers are still struggling to provide evidence that their remuneration is consistent with fair value rules has sparked mixed reactions among people working in the sector. Ida Axling explores the fallout in more detail.
Sign up now for Broker Expo in Birmingham tomorrow
Insurance Age’s Broker Expo – free to attend for brokers – is kicking off tomorrow at Birmingham NEC, don’t miss out and sign up today.
Mulsanne premiums drop 40% in 2023 as it receives £22m capital injection
Mulsanne Insurance’s gross premiums fell by £75.3m during the year ended 31 December 2023 to £112.9m, according to its latest Solvency and Financial Condition Report.
One Call posts turnover growth as tax and interest bite in 2023
One Call Insurance Services has revealed turnover and pre-tax profit rises for 2023 as tax and interest charges hit the bottom line.