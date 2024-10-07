NBS launches unoccupied commercial property insurance

NBS Underwriting has launched an unoccupied commercial property insurance product, expanding its portfolio.

The policy is designed to cover commercial premises that become vacant due to a range of reasons including probate, awaiting tenants, undergoing refurbishment or construction works.

It has A-rated capacity, with policies backed by Tokio Marine HCC. The product has flexible coverage durations with three, six, and 12 months available.

