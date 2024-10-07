JMG adds Grosvenor Insurance

Chester-based Grosvenor Insurance has joined the JMG Group.

The broker was established by Andy Piggott and Phil Beesley in 2013 and works across commercial and private clients.

Pigott will continue to lead the team of 15 from the Chester office, JMG confirmed.

Their commitment to providing tailored solutions aligns perfectly with our values and we’re excited about the opportunities to help them grow further.

The deal is the third of the past fortnight struck by acquisitive consolidator JMG, following on from reaching the 40 deal milestone with London-based