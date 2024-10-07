Insurance Age

JMG adds Grosvenor Insurance

Deal
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Chester-based Grosvenor Insurance has joined the JMG Group.

The broker was established by Andy Piggott and Phil Beesley in 2013 and works across commercial and private clients.

Pigott will continue to lead the team of 15 from the Chester office, JMG confirmed.

Their commitment to providing tailored solutions aligns perfectly with our values and we’re excited about the opportunities to help them grow further.

The deal is the third of the past fortnight struck by acquisitive consolidator JMG, following on from reaching the 40 deal milestone with London-based

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Blog: Sheltering customers from the storm

Caroline Elliott-Grey, senior product manager for the UK and Ireland at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, addresses the changing environmental risks and the opportunities for brokers from geospatial intelligence data.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: