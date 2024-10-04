People Moves: 30 September – 4 October 2024

Stay in the loop with the latest personnel moves in insurance.

Featuring: Miller, LMA, Liberty, Pen Underwriting, Broker Insights, Thomas Carroll, HSB and Cila.

Miller makes senior hire to sports and entertainment offering

David Randle has become head of commercial business development of Miller’s sports entertainment team.

Joining from Tysers, Randle brings over four decades of experience across the insurance industry and has a background in retail and wholesale broking across the UK and Europe.

He will report to head of sports at Miller, Tim Nagle.

Nagle said