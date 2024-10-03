Insurance Age

Howden parades beauty membership providers buy

Deal
Howden has unveiled the purchase of Associated Beauty Therapists and Associated Irish Therapists, two beauty membership providers that offer insurance broking services to members operating in the health, wellbeing and beauty sectors in the UK and Ireland.

ABT and AIT will join Howden’s Health and Care division, aligning with its current Allied Healthcare team.

Howden confirmed the deal will almost double its number of health and care clients, to over 40,000.

According to the new owner, ABT and AIT specialise in arranging the full range of covers, including medical malpractice, treatment risk, professional indemnity, liabilities and asset protection to professionals across the beauty and medical aesthetics industries.

Spectrum

Mark Westgarth, managing

