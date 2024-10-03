Profit and turnover at AbbeyAutoline surge in 2023

Northern Ireland broker AbbeyAutoline achieved double digit growth in turnover and profit in 2023.

The figures, in a filing at Companies House for Abbey Insurance Brokers, revealed turnover jumped from £27.97m to £31.38m as Ebitda surged 27% to £9.1m.

AbbeyAutoline was created in 2020 when Abbey’s parent company Prestige Insurance Holdings brought it together with Autoline, which it had snapped up in 2018.

Abbey Insurance Brokers, which trades as AbbeyAutoline, grew post-tax profit by 15.2% to £2.6m in 2022, with turnover also rising.

