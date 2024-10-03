Insurance Age

Martyn’s Law to increase demand for public liability cover – DAC Beachcroft

London
    • By Rosie Simms

    3 minutes

Martyn’s Law will have a significant impact on liability insurance, according to DAC Beachcroft partner Duncan Strachan.

Strachan told the audience at Chartered Insurance Institute: Shaping the Future of Insurance conference that DAC Beachcroft believes the law may increase the demand for public liability cover and increase claims under D&O policies.

Martyn’s Law was named after Martyn Hett, who was one of 22 people killed in the Manchester Arena terrorist attack in 2017.

Last year Insurance Age reported on how brokers need to be prepared to assess how Martyn’s Law will impact their clients.



