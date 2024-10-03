Surewise buys Lockton Mobility book

Essex-based insurtech Surewise has bought Lockton Mobility’s book of business, a long-standing provider of mobility scooter and wheelchair insurance and warranty cover with over 30 years of experience in the industry.

The mobility scooter, carers, storage and home insurance specialist detailed the deal was part of its ambitions to widen its reach into the retail mobility scooter market under its retail trading brand, Just Mobility.

Surewise, launched in April 2014 with the aim of providing insurance products that allow people to live life confidently, has grown to 20 staff. It is partnered with underwriter Sagic, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Salvation Army.

The move brings over 161 retailers and brokers