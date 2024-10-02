Insurance Age

JMG Group buys ISO management system specialist

Deal
JMG Group’s health and safety and employment law consultancy Lighthouse Risk Services has bought ISO management system specialist HSEQ Smart.

JMG bought Leeds-based Lighthouse in 2023 and has now backed the business to make its first acquisition.

According to JMG, the deal will expand Lighthouse’s services meeting increasing demand from customers seeking ISO accreditation support.

Durham-based HSEQ Smart will keep its name while director Brian Green will continue to lead the business, JMG confirmed.

Gwyn Evans, commercial director at Lighthouse, said: “We’ve seen an increasing desire from our clients to achieve ISO certification and

