Ripe inks deal to buy marine specialist GJW Direct from Munich Re Specialty

Ripe has signed up to buy non-commercial marine insurance specialist GJW Direct from Munich Re Specialty, in a deal expected to close in the first half of next year.

The purchase of GJW Direct, founded in 1826 with an offering that now spans yacht, motor boat, narrowboat, jet ski and dinghy insurance, follows on from Ripe snapping up specialist boat insurance provider Craftinsure in September 2023 in its first ever acquisition.

Munich RE Specialty has owned GJW Direct for over 20 years.

According to the current owner the decision to sell was “driven by a thorough reflection on its specialty strategy for 2025 and beyond”.

Expertise

