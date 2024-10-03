Organic growth boosts TL Dallas to £13m turnover in 2023
Bradford-headquartered TL Dallas Group topped £1m in post-tax profit in 2023 as turnover rose 14.2%.
The broker holding company’s turnover reached £13.01m in the year.
A filing at Companies House noted the uplift was driven by new offices and teams added in 2022 and 2023 as well as “good organic growth” from the mature offices.RelatedTL Dallas to expand into Cumbria TL Dallas posts double digit turnover and profit growth for 2022 Top 100 UK Brokers 2023: Directory – £10m – £12.5m TL Dallas grows Scottish presence buying Marsh Commercial’s Highlands and Islands business
Branch openings in the two
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Howden parades beauty membership providers buy
Howden has unveiled the purchase of Associated Beauty Therapists and Associated Irish Therapists, two beauty membership providers that offer insurance broking services to members operating in the health, wellbeing and beauty sectors in the UK and Ireland.
UK Broker Week: Steve White reflects on his career
In the second of a two-part series ahead of UK Broker Week, Henry Moxon caught up with another UK Broker Award winner, former Biba CEO Steve White.
Profit and turnover at AbbeyAutoline surge in 2023
Northern Ireland broker AbbeyAutoline achieved double digit growth in turnover and profit in 2023.
Martyn’s Law to increase demand for public liability cover – DAC Beachcroft
Martyn’s Law will have a significant impact on liability insurance, according to DAC Beachcroft partner Duncan Strachan.
Zurich names Lidster to lead on SME and trading as Edwards exits
Zurich has appointed Nikki Lidster head of SME and trading as Will Edwards leaves to pursue an opportunity outside the insurer.
Surewise buys Lockton Mobility book
Essex-based insurtech Surewise has bought Lockton Mobility’s book of business, a long-standing provider of mobility scooter and wheelchair insurance and warranty cover with over 30 years of experience in the industry.
FCA: Reducing rulebook would lead to boost in international competitiveness
The Financial Conduct Authority believes sharing more information on good practice and its expectations will benefit the industry and help drive better outcomes, according to Graeme Reynolds, director of competition.
JMG Group buys ISO management system specialist
JMG Group’s health and safety and employment law consultancy Lighthouse Risk Services has bought ISO management system specialist HSEQ Smart.