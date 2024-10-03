Organic growth boosts TL Dallas to £13m turnover in 2023

Bradford-headquartered TL Dallas Group topped £1m in post-tax profit in 2023 as turnover rose 14.2%.

The broker holding company’s turnover reached £13.01m in the year.

A filing at Companies House noted the uplift was driven by new offices and teams added in 2022 and 2023 as well as “good organic growth” from the mature offices.

