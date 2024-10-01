Insurance Age

RSA launches mid-market D&O product

launch button
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

RSA Insurance has launched Directors’ and Officers’ Protection, aimed at UK domiciled or headquartered companies, large domestic and multinational businesses, private firms with a turnover of over £250m and publicly traded entities.

The insurer detailed the offering is now available to brokers and their clients, via its commercial lines mid-market business.

It follows the refresh of the provider’s management liability product last year and a number of launches including design and construct professional indemnity last October and pension trustee liability in September 2023.

Decisions

Matt Houghton, head of financial risks at RSA Insurance, said: “We find ourselves living in a challenging and uncertain time.

“Senior management

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Q&A: Aviva’s Jason Storah

One year into the role, Jason Storah, UK and Ireland general insurance CEO at Aviva, tells Insurance Age about the goals he is happy to be challenged on in another 12 months’ time, what the Probitas deal means for regional brokers and reflects on recent personnel shifts.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: