RSA launches mid-market D&O product

RSA Insurance has launched Directors’ and Officers’ Protection, aimed at UK domiciled or headquartered companies, large domestic and multinational businesses, private firms with a turnover of over £250m and publicly traded entities.

The insurer detailed the offering is now available to brokers and their clients, via its commercial lines mid-market business.

It follows the refresh of the provider’s management liability product last year and a number of launches including design and construct professional indemnity last October and pension trustee liability in September 2023.

Decisions

Matt Houghton, head of financial risks at RSA Insurance, said: “We find ourselves living in a challenging and uncertain time.

“Senior management