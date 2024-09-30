Insurance Age

Warburg Pincus and Temasek complete SRG investment

deal-completed
Specialist Risk Group has confirmed the takeover by private equity house Warburg Pincus and Singapore-headquartered investor Temasek has completed after receiving all regulatory approvals.

The deal for the pair to buy the majority of SRG’s shares from previous backer HGGC was announced in May valuing the business at over £1bn.

After the news broke in May SRG CEO Warren Downey told Insurance Age it would be eyeing up buying in Europe and Asia.

This partnership brings greater firepower and a strategic edge, enabling us to move decisively through the next chapter of our growth journey.

In the latest update SRG labelled the transaction as “chapter two” of its story as it looks to

