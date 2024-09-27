People Moves: 23 – 27 September 2024

Follow the latest insurance personnel moves.

Featuring: Alps, Accredited and NBS Underwriting

Alps names head of sales and marketing

Laura Mountford has been appointed to head of sales and marketing at Alps.

She has six years or insurance industry experience and joins from a UK specialist motor insurance broker where she was sales team lead.

In the role, Mountford will lead the execution of a strategy that meets growth targets and also maintain focus on delivering “superior broker experiences”.

Julian Tomlinson, chairman at Alps, said: “It’s