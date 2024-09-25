Insurance Age

Sompo launches marine insurance proposition aimed at brokers across the UK

cargo-containers
    • By Rosie Simms

    2 minutes

Sompo has launched a national marine insurance proposition for the UK, which – for the first time – enables it to write marine cargo and transport and logistics policies regionally, not just in London.

According to the insurer, both offerings aimed at brokers and clients across the country are designed to provide easy to understand cover.

Marine Cargo UK provides coverage on an all-risks basis, removing Institute Cargo Clauses. This, Sompo noted, means clients know they are automatically under the policy, unless specific exclusions are stated. All policy coverage is in a single document to simplify the customer journey.

Transport & Logistics UK also provides a package under a single wording. It

