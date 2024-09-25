Markel targets SMEs to mid-market with tech insurance expansion

Markel is aiming to meet the evolving needs of the UK’s tech sector as it launches an expanded offering.

MarkelTech is targeting start-ups, small and medium sized businesses, mid-market and high growth companies.

The enhanced product offers a suite of coverages including professional indemnity, cyber, property, business interruption and liability covers. The specialist insurer explained the policy was designed to mitigate the risks associated with innovation and rapid growth in the UK and abroad.

MarkelTech has helped been shaped by in-depth discussions with both brokers and tech companies and is