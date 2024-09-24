Almost half of UK commercial properties underinsured – Gallagher
Research from Gallagher has found that more than four in 10 (46%) commercial properties are underinsured, with the average shortfall being 40%.
The broker flagged the gap was being caused by factors including a 36% rise in the cost of materials since 2020 and labour costs increasing 7% in the last year.
Our research shows that the issue of underinsurance is not going away and has actually increased over the last five years.
The findings were drawn from a survey of 300 claims managers that have a responsibility for commercial property claims.
Six in ten (63%) of the claims managers cited the rising cost of materials and half highlighted
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
High Net Worth – is it really high noon for MGAs in upmarket personal property?
With Munich Re (GrovesJohnWestrup) and Allianz (Home & Legacy) putting mid- and high-net-worth MGAs into run-off in the last 18 months, is this distribution model failing to connect with these customers? Ed Murray explores these developments and others in the upmarket personal property sector.
Kayzen Specialty rolls out D&O wrap offering
London and regional markets focused managing general agent Kayzen Specialty has launched an add-on for directors’ and officers’ insurance claiming it will provide broader cover protecting individual executives from gaps.
Gauntlet launches AR proposition for returners
The Gauntlet Group has launched an appointed representative proposition for broker returners, Gauntlet Phoenix.
Broker Expo 2024 Countdown: David Sparkes of Biba
As we count down to Insurance Age’s Broker Week, we asked our Broker Expo speakers to share some insights into the event, market issues and reveal their favourite chocolate bar. Today, we focus on the British Insurance Brokers’ Association regulation direction David Sparkes.
Montagu agrees to sell Open GI to minority shareholder Ares
Ares Management is set to acquire Open GI, with the deal signed on 9 August 2024, Insurance Age can exclusively reveal.
Bspoke adds ex-Barbon boss Tonge in property owners’ build out
Bspoke Group has appointed former Barbon leader Wayne Tonge as managing director of its newly formed property owners division, Bspoke Property Owners.
Das grew 8% with stable COR in 2023 en route Arag deal
Das has posted growing gross written premium to £139.3m in the run-up to being bought by Arag.
Beat launches proRISE targeting SMEs via wholesale brokers
Beat Capital Partners is launching proRISE Insurance Services targeting management and professional liability insurance for SMEs with its products distributed through wholesale brokers.