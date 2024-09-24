Insurance Age

Almost half of UK commercial properties underinsured – Gallagher

property-money
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Research from Gallagher has found that more than four in 10 (46%) commercial properties are underinsured, with the average shortfall being 40%.

The broker flagged the gap was being caused by factors including a 36% rise in the cost of materials since 2020 and labour costs increasing 7% in the last year.

Our research shows that the issue of underinsurance is not going away and has actually increased over the last five years.

The findings were drawn from a survey of 300 claims managers that have a responsibility for commercial property claims.

Six in ten (63%) of the claims managers cited the rising cost of materials and half highlighted

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Kayzen Specialty rolls out D&O wrap offering

London and regional markets focused managing general agent Kayzen Specialty has launched an add-on for directors’ and officers’ insurance claiming it will provide broader cover protecting individual executives from gaps.

Broker Expo 2024 Countdown: David Sparkes of Biba

As we count down to Insurance Age’s Broker Week, we asked our Broker Expo speakers to share some insights into the event, market issues and reveal their favourite chocolate bar. Today, we focus on the British Insurance Brokers’ Association regulation direction David Sparkes.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: