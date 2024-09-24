Almost half of UK commercial properties underinsured – Gallagher

Research from Gallagher has found that more than four in 10 (46%) commercial properties are underinsured, with the average shortfall being 40%.

The broker flagged the gap was being caused by factors including a 36% rise in the cost of materials since 2020 and labour costs increasing 7% in the last year.

Our research shows that the issue of underinsurance is not going away and has actually increased over the last five years.

The findings were drawn from a survey of 300 claims managers that have a responsibility for commercial property claims.

Six in ten (63%) of the claims managers cited the rising cost of materials and half highlighted