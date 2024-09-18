Spring Insure gets Bridgehaven capacity

Managing general agent Spring Insure has secured A-rated capacity from Bridgehaven Specialty UK to sit alongside its existing backers as it targets expansion.

The financial and professional lines MGA is aiming for a 50% uplift in annual premium written across the business in the first year of the relationship.

Last year Spring CEO Tristan Sargeaunt told Insurance Age it was planning to at least double its £30m gross written premiums by 2026.

The deal with hybrid fronting insurer Bridgehaven covers Spring’s entire product portfolio across financial institutions, commercial professional indemnity, and commercial directors’ & officers’.

The move also