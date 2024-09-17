IS2 promises supercharged commercial schemes distribution

IS2 has launched an API enabled hosted pricing solution, staking a claim for a commercial lines schemes first.

The software specialists set out the offering enables commercial insurers and managing general agents to boost schemes distribution and maximise efficiency.

It argued that while similar approaches have been in place for a while in the personal lines market, “this is a first for mass market provision of API led hosted pricing in the commercial lines schemes market”.

