Flock launches insurance for removal fleets

Insurtech Flock has rolled out a motor fleet insurance product for professional removal and storage companies available through brokers and directly.

The managing general agent detailed that its connected insurance product uses telematics data to help fleet managers within the removals sector to identify and address risky driving behaviours.

The Flock Portal provides instant access to policy management, on-demand claims insights and keeps track of a 10% rebate available for improving safety performance.

The launch is the latest in a string of product expansions.

As reported by Insurance Age in May, Flock partnered with the Acorn Group to launch