Esure owner Bain eyeing up sale – report

Esure is possibly up for sale, as private equity firm Bain Capital has lined up advisors, according to Reuters.

Bain bought home and motor insurer Esure in 2018 in a deal which valued the business at £1.2bn.

According to Reuters potential bidders include Ageas which told the news outlet it never comments on market rumours.

Esure swapped a trading profit of £49.8m in 2022 for a loss of £16.7m last year, the insurer has confirmed.

Earlier this year the Belgian insurer ended its takeover plans of Direct Line Group after being rejected twice, having valued