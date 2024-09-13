Applied Net 24: European business expanding commercial lines panel “significantly”, says CEO Needs
Applied Systems Europe is expanding its panel “significantly” in commercial insurance according to CEO Tom Needs, adding both Zurich and Aviva.
This is attracting more brokers and means there are more products to sell and e-trade, he set out.
Needs, pictured, said Zurich will be going live with two products and it will get Aviva live with another product next year.
We want brokers to select their platform based on the capability and the features of the technology, not just because of a very wide panel.
Last year Needs acknowledged that they are the type of insurers Applied would like to have on the panel.Challenge
Earlier this week at the
