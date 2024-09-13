Arc Legal and HB Underwriting team up to tackle employer’s liability gap

Arc Legal Group has partnered with HB Underwriting to cater for the latter’s policyholders who find themselves as employers because of their care needs.

Arc Legal, specialist provider of ancillary insurance products and services in the UK, explained that although traditional home insurance provides cover for the informal employment of domestic employees such as cleaners and gardeners, it is inadequate for anyone receiving payment from the NHS or a local authority to employ carers or personal assistants for homecare needs.

According to the business, individuals receiving such support require commercial insurance due to their status as an employer