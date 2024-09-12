Insurance Age

Applied Net 24: Commercial lines panel main UK market challenge for software house

Taylor Rhodes, CEO of Applied Systems
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 3 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Taylor Rhodes, CEO of Applied Systems, claimed the challenge in the UK market is the commercial lines panel from insurers and getting them to broaden their panel placement.

Rhodes, pictured, told journalists at Applied Net conference 2024 held in Nashville: “It’s not that we don’t have a broad broker management system capability. It’s not that we don’t have modern and open technology. It’s not that we don’t have great people.

“It’s building the panel that is sufficient to have a broker come and say ‘this represents the majority of what I trade in, and I’m ready now to do business with Applied’. But that said, we’re still winning lots of new Epic customers every

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: