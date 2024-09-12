Applied Net 24: Commercial lines panel main UK market challenge for software house

Taylor Rhodes, CEO of Applied Systems, claimed the challenge in the UK market is the commercial lines panel from insurers and getting them to broaden their panel placement.

Rhodes, pictured, told journalists at Applied Net conference 2024 held in Nashville: “It’s not that we don’t have a broad broker management system capability. It’s not that we don’t have modern and open technology. It’s not that we don’t have great people.

“It’s building the panel that is sufficient to have a broker come and say ‘this represents the majority of what I trade in, and I’m ready now to do business with Applied’. But that said, we’re still winning lots of new Epic customers every