Insurance Age

Cinven buys half of Policy Expert

Deal
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Private equity house Cinven has signed up to buy 50% of Policy Expert from the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

As previously revealed by Insurance Age, the authority established in 1976 to invest funds on behalf of the Abu Dhabi government took a majority stake in Policy Expert in November last year buying out Primary Group. AIDA had been a minority investor since 2020.

The latest deal, for an undisclosed amount, will see Cinven’s Strategic Financial Funds snap up half of Policy Expert investing alongside ADIA, subject to regulatory approval.

Policy Expert is one of the fastest growing home insurance

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: