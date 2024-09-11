Cinven buys half of Policy Expert

Private equity house Cinven has signed up to buy 50% of Policy Expert from the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

As previously revealed by Insurance Age, the authority established in 1976 to invest funds on behalf of the Abu Dhabi government took a majority stake in Policy Expert in November last year buying out Primary Group. AIDA had been a minority investor since 2020.

The latest deal, for an undisclosed amount, will see Cinven’s Strategic Financial Funds snap up half of Policy Expert investing alongside ADIA, subject to regulatory approval.

Policy Expert is one of the fastest growing home insurance