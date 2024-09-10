Markel launches FintechRisk+ policy
Markel has launched FintechRisk+ in its second insurance policy development of the week.
FintechRisk+ provides financial services and technology liability, directors and officers liability, theft and cyber protection for UK and international fintech businesses with limits up to $20m (£15.26m).
The insurer said the policy also offers enhanced business interruption coverage, as well as several new cyber extensions, including betterment, crypto jacking, reward coverage and telecom fraud.
UK policyholders taking out FintechRisk+ will have unlimited access to Markel’s tax and legal
