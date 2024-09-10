Biba and MGAA reveal formal affiliate status

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association and the Managing General Agents’ Association have become affiliates in a move they flagged formalised their working relationship.

The MGAA is the first and only UK insurance association to become a Biba affiliate (see box).

Biba on affiliate membership

“Biba’s affiliate membership is offered to organisations where representation with regulators, government and other industry stakeholders would be of mutual benefit, or to overseas organisations who wish to access Biba’s services.”

Other Biba affiliates include:

The British Property FederationThe Property InstituteCGPA EuropeThe Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance