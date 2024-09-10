Blog: Try it, test it, embrace it

As AI comes of age, CDL CEO Nigel Phillips sets out why it’s time to harness a new era of AI capabilities.

It is broadly accepted that AI is changing the face of every industry.

Yet it is often approached with caution, even fear – partly the product of half a century of sci fi films that pit intelligent machines against their creator.

This narrative may not be helpful when there’s a compelling case that embracing new AI capabilities holds the key to making your workforce more productive and your business more profitable.

Pace

The idea of technology as the great disruptor is nothing new. We’ve seen it