Insurance Age

Ripe takes Alan Thomas from Simply Business as CEO

Alan Thomas Ripe
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Digital MGA Ripe has swooped for Alan Thomas, the former UK CEO at Simply Business, as its new boss.

Thomas, pictured, succeeds Paul Williams who, after almost eight years as CEO at Ripe, is moving to a non-executive director role.

Founder and managing director John Woosey will also move to a NED role.

We’re confident Ripe will continue to thrive and innovate in the years ahead

Thomas’s appointment is subject to regulatory approval and in the interim Williams will continue as CEO and then work with Thomas to ensure a smooth transition.

Thomas spent just over eight years at Simply Business, joining

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

SRG adds to MGA offering with Capulus

Specialist Risk Group has purchased Capulus, a specialist motor fleet managing general agent, based in Wales, and will build out SRG's MGA MX which was launched in December 2021.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: