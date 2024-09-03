Ripe takes Alan Thomas from Simply Business as CEO

Digital MGA Ripe has swooped for Alan Thomas, the former UK CEO at Simply Business, as its new boss.

Thomas, pictured, succeeds Paul Williams who, after almost eight years as CEO at Ripe, is moving to a non-executive director role.

Founder and managing director John Woosey will also move to a NED role.

We’re confident Ripe will continue to thrive and innovate in the years ahead

Thomas’s appointment is subject to regulatory approval and in the interim Williams will continue as CEO and then work with Thomas to ensure a smooth transition.

Thomas spent just over eight years at Simply Business, joining