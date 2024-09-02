Alps teams up with Fortega on GAP sales

Fortegra Europe Insurance has partnered with Alps for the distribution of Guaranteed Asset Protection insurance.

Alps, a provider of insurance add-on policies, legal expenses, and claims solutions for intermediaries, is also offering bespoke product training for all brokers intending to sell the new GAP product to their clients.

This is exciting news. Since the FCA paused GAP sales in February we’ve been inundated, on an almost daily basis, with calls from brokers asking when this vital protection product will be back.

Fortegra is one of only a handful of insurers granted permission to sell GAP insurance