Dual UK buys MGA International Passenger Protection

Dual UK has signed up to buy managing general agent International Passenger Protection, which provides cover against insolvency of travel operators or other related suppliers.

According to Dual, the deal – which remains subject to regulatory approval in the UK and Malta – will position it as the leader in the travel financial failure insurance market.

Founded in 1990 by chairman and CEO Brian McLean the London-based MGA offers a range of products all geared towards protecting travelling consumers against critical failures which lead to the insolvency or default of travel related corporates.

