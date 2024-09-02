Aon names Rob Kemp as head of commercial risk for the UK

Rob Kemp will switch to be head of commercial risk solutions for the UK at Aon on 1 October, the broker has confirmed.

Kemp, pictured, has been with Aon for four years, and currently leads the Europe, Middle East and Africa central broking team.

I’m thrilled and incredibly proud to take on this new role leading Aon’s commercial risk solutions in the UK.

He brings over 20 years of experience to the role having started his career at Willis and worked at the likes of Marsh and RSA.

According to the business, in his new role he will be responsible for bringing more of its risk capital capabilities to clients across the