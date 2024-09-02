Insurance Age

Think strikes third buy in three years with Bromwich Insurance Bureau deal

Deal
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Walsall-headquartered Think Insurance Services has secured its third Midlands-based deal buying Bromwich Insurance Bureau, Insurance Age can reveal.

Bromwich Insurance Bureau, which also trades as easy4insurance.co.uk, was set up in 1966 serving commercial and personal lines customers in-and-around the Black Country area.

Owners Ken and Gaynor Nuttall bought the business in a management buyout in 1997 and have worked with the firm for 50 years.

With each acquisition, we’ve been able to take learnings from the previous ones to help us manage and integrate the next one.

All the Bromwich staff are being kept and are relocating to the Think offices

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: