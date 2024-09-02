Think strikes third buy in three years with Bromwich Insurance Bureau deal

Walsall-headquartered Think Insurance Services has secured its third Midlands-based deal buying Bromwich Insurance Bureau, Insurance Age can reveal.

Bromwich Insurance Bureau, which also trades as easy4insurance.co.uk, was set up in 1966 serving commercial and personal lines customers in-and-around the Black Country area.

Owners Ken and Gaynor Nuttall bought the business in a management buyout in 1997 and have worked with the firm for 50 years.

With each acquisition, we’ve been able to take learnings from the previous ones to help us manage and integrate the next one.

All the Bromwich staff are being kept and are relocating to the Think offices