Allianz PL MD George hails LV Broker rebrand a success

Intermediaries are asking Allianz for more personal lines capacity and have welcomed the rebrand from LV, according to Nicola George, the new managing director of the insurer's broker PL arm.

“There‘s a lot of [PL] business out there with brokers and we want to make sure that we’re best placed to provide the capacity they want,” George, pictured, told Insurance Age.

“We need to be really flexible in terms of some of the areas that are maybe not covered by a standard products, and look at how we can adapt to give people what they need.”

She claimed it is great to still see significant PL volume coming through the intermediary channel, “because lots of people still want to go via a