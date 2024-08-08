Insurance Age

Allianz UK grows GWP and profit as COR improves

arrows3
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Allianz UK boosted gross written premiums by 5.5% in the first half of the year to £2.21bn as operating profit jumped by £62m to £174.8m.

The results for the provider’s general insurance businesses in the UK showed the combined operating ratio improved to 94.6% from 96.6% in the same period of 2023.

The breakdown for the six months revealed growth across personal, commercial and specialty lines.

Commercial

Commercial lines GWP ticked up 5.9% to £770.9m.

According to the insurer, the “robust” top line growth came with “continued strong profit performance”.

Our results show that we are well placed to respond to the intense competition in

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Q&A: Seventeen Group CEO, Paul Anscombe

The boss of Seventeen Group, Paul Anscombe, tells Insurance Age about getting to 10 deals this year, the firm’s national reach and how innovation and specialisms are helping deliver organic growth at a business that has its eyes fixed on long-term independence.

Twickenham to be renamed Allianz Stadium

Twickenham will become Allianz Stadium from September as part of a deal with the Rugby Football Union that sees the insurer make an unspecified “long-term investment” in the sport.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: