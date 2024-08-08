Allianz UK grows GWP and profit as COR improves

Allianz UK boosted gross written premiums by 5.5% in the first half of the year to £2.21bn as operating profit jumped by £62m to £174.8m.

The results for the provider’s general insurance businesses in the UK showed the combined operating ratio improved to 94.6% from 96.6% in the same period of 2023.

The breakdown for the six months revealed growth across personal, commercial and specialty lines.

Commercial

Commercial lines GWP ticked up 5.9% to £770.9m.

According to the insurer, the “robust” top line growth came with “continued strong profit performance”.

Our results show that we are well placed to respond to the intense competition in