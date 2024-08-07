RSA declares UK first with cloud solution for claims

RSA has launched an enhanced broker and customer claims portal, asserting it was the first UK insurer to implement the Guidewire cloud solution.

According to the insurer, the portal uses the latest technology to make the process easier and faster, saving brokers and customers valuable time and effort.

Commercial property has gone live on the service, giving brokers access to make and track claims online.

Portal benefits

Features designed to make the claim process easier and more efficient include:

Streamlined First Notification of Loss process: “With dynamic questioning, the most relevant information is captured upfront, making the journey