Body cameras improve claims dispute times and pricing – Axa’s Barnett

Body cameras help decrease the length of claims disputes involving brokers according to Dougie Barnett, director of customer risk management and midmarket at Axa UK.

Last year Axa started to provide body cameras free of charge to contractors in a move it claimed would enable broker clients to highlight best practice to its underwriters

Barnett, pictured, said: “When there’s been cases where we might find something the broker would dispute, now we’re sending the clip straight to them and saying we’ve got an issue here for you to review.

“So rather than emails that might be going on for weeks or months, it’s settled within 20 minutes because you can actually