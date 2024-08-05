Paragon buys Cox Mahon

Paragon International Insurance Brokers, a professional and financial lines subsidiary of PSC Insurance Group, has bought PI specialist Cox Mahon.

The deal for 100% of Cox Mahon’s share capital has received all necessary regulatory approvals and completed on 2 August.

Ardonagh signed up to buy Australian-headquartered PSC in May, and the A$2.3bn (£1.2bn) deal is yet to be approved. Given the timings, Insurance Age understands the Cox Mahon purchase was already in the pipeline ahead of the Ardonagh move.

Founded in 1996, and based in Shrewsbury and London, Cox Mahon is best known for providing PI products and services for solicitors and