QuestGates adds Equistone as minority investor

Loss adjusting and claims solution group QuestGates has secured investment from private equity investor Equistone Partners Europe.

Based in Birmingham, QuestGates has 12 offices across the UK and Ireland and employs around 500 people.

Founded in 2003, it provides multidisciplinary loss adjusting, claims handling, surveying, engineering and legal services and had £41m of revenue in 2023/24.

QuestGates’ management team, led by CEO Chris Hall, will continue to head up the company and, alongside the wider team of QuestGates employees, will remain majority shareholders in the