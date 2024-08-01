Insurance Age

Howden scores Allianz musical insurance book

Music
Howden has agreed to acquire the musical insurance book of Allianz UK for an undisclosed sum with the provider staying on as the underwriter.

The broker will bring the customer base and two teams into its established music scheme, Lark Music, taking gross written premium up to £7.3m and boosting customer numbers to 68,000.

All 12 roles within marketing and operations will be transferring to Howden. The Allianz staff moving across will continue to look after customers and the wider music industry through partnerships and sponsorships.

Allianz Musical Insurance, which specialises in musical instrument and equipment insurance for musicians

